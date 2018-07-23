Aktion Club of Brockport Kiwanis holds annual car wash

The Aktion Club of Brockport Kiwanis held their annual car wash on Tuesday, July 10. Aktion Club is a Kiwanis organization composed exclusively of members with disabilities. The event was a joint effort by the Aktion and Self-Advocacy Clubs based at Lifetime Assistance. It was a beautiful, hot day with lots of volunteers, and, ultimately, they raised close to $150 in donations from customers. The funds will be used to support Aktion Club, Self-Advocacy Club events, and initiatives to benefit the community and the children of the world. Many thanks as always to Brad Alexander of Northside Mobil in Brockport, who donated his facility and also pizza and beverages. Thanks as well to Tameca Dunning, the Aktion Club coordinator for Lifetime Assistance, and to all the other staff of Lifetime who assisted during the event.

Provided photos