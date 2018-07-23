- Canal Days 2018Posted 20 hours ago
Hilton Apple Fest announces contests
This year the theme for the 2018 Photo Contest is “Weather or Not.” Enter photo(s) for a chance to win awards and have them on display for thousands to see at the 2018 Hilton Apple Fest September 29 and 30. The ever-changing weather of this area provides us with unending beauty from sunniest spring days to the storms of winter. Show the awesomeness of our weather in your photos. “Weather or Not,” send in your very best work.
The Apple Pie Baking Contest will take place on Saturday, September 29. The pies will be judged according to appearance, taste, and texture. There is a Youth Division (up through age 16), and an Adult Division. Eight judges are looking forward to tasting the pies.
Applications for the Photo Contest and Apple Pie Contest may be found online at www.hiltonapplefest.org or picked up at the Parma Town Hall, Tops Friendly Markets, Parma Public Library, Hilton Community Center (Henry Street entrance), Hilton Family Pharmacy, Town of Greece Senior Center, and Town of Greece Public Library. Any questions, call 392-7773 and leave a message.
Provided information
