Tickets now available for GlassBarge stops in Brockport and Spencerport

Registration is now open for free tickets for GlassBarge – The Corning Museum of Glass’s mobile glassmaking studio on a canal barge – which will offer the public free, family-friendly glassblowing demonstrations at the Brockport Welcome Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 17, 18 and 19, and at the Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum on Wednesday, August 22. Visitors will see expert glassblowers demonstrate how to shape glowing globs of molten glass into vases, bowls, and sculptures, while hearing about the intertwined story of glassmaking and the Erie Canal in New York State.

Glassblowing demonstrations aboard GlassBarge will be offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., every hour on the hour. Demonstrations will last approximately 30 minutes.

GlassBarge will be accompanied by another historic vessel, the Lois McClure, a historic schooner from the collection of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. After the 30-minute glassblowing demonstrations aboard the GlassBarge, visitors will also be invited on to the Lois McClure to learn about what life was like on the Erie Canal in the 19th century.

Due to limited seating aboard GlassBarge, reservations are strongly encouraged, and can be made at www.cmog.org/glassbarge. Tickets have been selling out quickly in nearly every port. Demos can also be viewed from shore without a reservation, and if space becomes available people may be admitted on a first-come first-served basis.

Tours of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s Lois McClure are first come, first served and do not require registration. The South Street Seaport Museum will also be on hand to share information about their historic tug that will be moving GlassBarge along the waterways.

