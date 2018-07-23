U.S. Daughters of 1812 seeks new members

The Niagara Frontier Chapter, U.S. Daughters of 1812, is recruiting new members in western New York. Membership is available to women age 18 and over who can offer satisfactory proof they are lineal descendants of an ancestor who rendered civil, military or naval service during the period of 1784 through 1815 inclusive (War of 1812).

The United States Daughters of 1812, founded in 1892, is a volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving and increasing knowledge of the history of the American people by the preservation of documents and relics, marking of historic spots, recording of family histories and traditions, celebration of patriotic anniversaries, teaching and emphasizing the heroic deeds of the civil, military, and naval life of those who molded the Government between the close of the American Revolution and the close of the War of 1812.

For information, visit http://www.usdaughters1812.org/membership.html. Interested women may contact chapter president Elfreda Stangland by email elfreda.stangland@gmail.com.

