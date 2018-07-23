- Canal Days 2018Posted 20 hours ago
- Clarkson plans household surveyPosted 1 week ago
- Long-term ramp closure in place along Route 390Posted 1 week ago
- Second binational poll reaffirms that Great Lakes protection is criticalPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 3 weeks ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 4 weeks ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 1 month ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 2 months ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 3 months ago
Westside Democrats gather
Front from left to right: Haney Heyen; Annie Crane, Brockport Village Trustee; Lori Skoog, Sweden Town Board. Back from left to right: Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman; Mary Rich, Sweden Town Board; Zee Shepard, Monroe County Family Court Judge Candidate; Town of Clarkson Supervisor, Jerry Underwood; State Representative Joe Morelle, Candidate for US Congress. The group was also joined by Jeremy Cooney, Candidate for NYS Senate, Fatimat Reid, Candidate for Monroe County Family Court Judge and Monroe County Sheriff, Todd Baxter. Westside Democrats meet for Pints and Politics, every second Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at 58 Main BBQ & Brew, for casual conversation. In August, Mother’s Against Guns will be attending. All are welcome.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login