Westside Democrats gather

Front from left to right: Haney Heyen; Annie Crane, Brockport Village Trustee; Lori Skoog, Sweden Town Board. Back from left to right: Brockport Mayor Margay Blackman; Mary Rich, Sweden Town Board; Zee Shepard, Monroe County Family Court Judge Candidate; Town of Clarkson Supervisor, Jerry Underwood; State Representative Joe Morelle, Candidate for US Congress. The group was also joined by Jeremy Cooney, Candidate for NYS Senate, Fatimat Reid, Candidate for Monroe County Family Court Judge and Monroe County Sheriff, Todd Baxter. Westside Democrats meet for Pints and Politics, every second Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at 58 Main BBQ & Brew, for casual conversation. In August, Mother’s Against Guns will be attending. All are welcome.