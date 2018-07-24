Shake on the Lake in Brockport July 28

Shake on the Lake is returning to Brockport to present Shakespeare’s “Richard III” at the Morgan-Manning House in downtown Brockport on Saturday, July 28. This time, they will have a starting act – the students from Shake on the Lake’s summer theatre camp at The College at Brockport.

Delta College at Brockport is hosting a very special theatre arts summer camp with Shake on the Lake’s Groundlings Program. Studying with Vinny Mraz (MFA Sarah Lawrence College) and Josh Rice (MFA Sarah Lawrence College, BA Delta College at SUNY Brockport), students will engage in a week-long intensive theatre camp. These students will also open Brockport’s Shake on the Lake “Richard III” performance at the Morgan-Manning House, 151 Main Street, Brockport on Saturday, July 28 with a pre-show at 6 p.m. In the event of rain, the performance will be held at Nietopski Pavilion in Sweden Town Park.

Shake on the Lake is a rural-based professional Shakespeare touring company based in founder Josh Rice’s hometown of Silver Lake, New York. They specialize in fast, fun, and physical performances that take around eighty minutes. Although a shorter version of Shakespeare’s classics, Shake on the Lake’s performances focus on staying true to the spirit of the stories while also including elements of improv comedy, audience interaction, and physical theatre.

In addition to Brockport, Shake on the Lake will visit Geneseo, Dansville, Rochester (St. Joseph’s Park), Point Breeze on Lake Ontario, Lyndonville, Batavia, Attica, Arcade, Springville, Ellicottville, Angelica, and their main stage of Silver Lake – between July 26 and August 11. All shows are free to the public – and start at 6:30 p.m. – with the exception of the Ellicottville show (August 10 at 8 p.m.) and a matinee at Silver Lake (August 4 at 2 p.m.)

For information, please email shakeonthelake@gmail.com or visit www.shakeonthelake.org. The show is made possible by the Village of Brockport.

