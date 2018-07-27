Festival of Food tickets on sale now

Annual fundraiser supports Foodlink and its many food-related programs

Tickets are now on sale for Rochester’s most delicious night of the year, which returns September 17 with the Festival of Food at the City of Rochester Public Market.

Foodlink, the regional food bank that serves 10 counties in the Finger Lakes region, hosts this annual fundraiser each year with support from dozens of sponsors, including the “Main Course” sponsor, Wegmans Food Markets.

The event attracts more than 1,000 people who enjoy samplings from more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, bakeries and more – a celebration of the best food and drink that the Finger Lakes region has to offer. General admission and VIP tickets (online only) are available at $50 and $75, respectively, and can be purchased at Wegmans, or at www.foodlinkny.org.

Provided Information