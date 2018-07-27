Former Clarkson Highway Superintendent receives award

Former Highway Superintendent David Goodwin was recognized for his outstanding commitment to training and education following his 30th yearly attendance at the Annual School for Highway Superintendents held at Ithaca College in June.

The Annual School for Highway Superintendents, or Highway School, is a conference hosted jointly by the Cornell Local Roads Program and the Association of Towns of the State of New York. Over 700 participants, the majority being local highway and public works officials, attend the Highway School every year.

The Highway School features topics related to all aspects of highway care and maintenance. Short sessions of general interest run in the mornings and workshops lasting 75 minutes each are held in the afternoon. A partnership with statewide vendors supports a complimentary picnic on both Monday and Tuesday of the conference.

The Cornell Local Roads Program provides training, technical assistance, and information to municipal officials and employees responsible for the maintenance, construction, and management of local highways and bridges in New York State. It is one of 52 Centers established under the Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Provided information