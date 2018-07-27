Trolley rides available during Monroe County Fair

Electric trolley rides will be operating at the New York Museum of Transportation during the Monroe County Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 3, 4 and 5.

The museum’s rail line is right next door to the County Fair site, and Fair visitors are invited to take the short walk from the festivities for a ride on the only electric trolley operation in New York State. Ride fare is $2 per person.

The trolley will depart every 30 minutes on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Only trolley rides will be offered on Friday. The full museum will be open Saturday and Sunday, featuring a steam locomotive, huge model railroad, and numerous highway and horse drawn vehicles. Riders wishing to also visit the museum will receive a coupon deducting their $2 fare from the regular admission of $8 adults, $7 seniors age 65+, and $6 youths age 3 to 12. Under age 3 are free.

The museum is located at 6393 East River Road, just 20 minutes from downtown Rochester and easily reached from Exit 11 off I-390.

Provided information and photo