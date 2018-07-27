- Canal Days 2018Posted 4 days ago
- Clarkson plans household surveyPosted 2 weeks ago
- Long-term ramp closure in place along Route 390Posted 2 weeks ago
- Second binational poll reaffirms that Great Lakes protection is criticalPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 2 months ago
Trolley rides available during Monroe County Fair
Electric trolley rides will be operating at the New York Museum of Transportation during the Monroe County Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 3, 4 and 5.
The museum’s rail line is right next door to the County Fair site, and Fair visitors are invited to take the short walk from the festivities for a ride on the only electric trolley operation in New York State. Ride fare is $2 per person.
The trolley will depart every 30 minutes on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Only trolley rides will be offered on Friday. The full museum will be open Saturday and Sunday, featuring a steam locomotive, huge model railroad, and numerous highway and horse drawn vehicles. Riders wishing to also visit the museum will receive a coupon deducting their $2 fare from the regular admission of $8 adults, $7 seniors age 65+, and $6 youths age 3 to 12. Under age 3 are free.
The museum is located at 6393 East River Road, just 20 minutes from downtown Rochester and easily reached from Exit 11 off I-390.
Provided information and photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login