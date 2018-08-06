Brockport Kiwanis Club awards the George Mann Key Club Scholarship

Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club, gives the George Mann Key Club Scholarship to Brockport High School graduate Lindsay Allen, who is a member of Key Club – a school club sponsored by the Brockport Kiwanis Club that promotes volunteerism in high schoolers. This year under the supervision of the Key Club Advisor, Christine Howlett, the club had 19 seniors who were eligible to wear the navy blue Key Club cords at graduation. In order to earn these cords the students needed to complete 15 hours of community service this year or 50 hours of service over four years. Pictured (l-r) Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club; Lindsay Allen, Key Club Member and Recipient of the George Mann Key Club Scholarship; and Christine Howlett, Key Club Advisor.

Provided photo