- August events at the Spencerport Depot and Canal MuseumPosted 3 hours ago
- Sweden water study meeting scheduled for August 7Posted 3 hours ago
- Brockport Arts Fest 2018Posted 23 hours ago
- Long-term ramp closure in place along Route 390Posted 3 weeks ago
- Second binational poll reaffirms that Great Lakes protection is criticalPosted 3 weeks ago
- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 4 weeks ago
Brockport Kiwanis Club awards the George Mann Key Club Scholarship
Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club, gives the George Mann Key Club Scholarship to Brockport High School graduate Lindsay Allen, who is a member of Key Club – a school club sponsored by the Brockport Kiwanis Club that promotes volunteerism in high schoolers. This year under the supervision of the Key Club Advisor, Christine Howlett, the club had 19 seniors who were eligible to wear the navy blue Key Club cords at graduation. In order to earn these cords the students needed to complete 15 hours of community service this year or 50 hours of service over four years. Pictured (l-r) Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club; Lindsay Allen, Key Club Member and Recipient of the George Mann Key Club Scholarship; and Christine Howlett, Key Club Advisor.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login