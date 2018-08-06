Don't miss
Art exhibit “Mind Over Matter”
By Admin on August 6, 2018
Art exhibit “Mind Over Matter” 3D Works by Dan Scally and Peter J. Sucy will be on display through August 30 at the Geisel Gallery at Legacy Tower, One Bausch & Lomb Place, Rochester. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to the public. An Opening Reception will be held Thursday, August 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Provided photo
