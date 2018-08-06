Art exhibit “Mind Over Matter” 3D Works by Dan Scally and Peter J. Sucy will be on display through August 30 at the Geisel Gallery at Legacy Tower, One Bausch & Lomb Place, Rochester. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to the public. An Opening Reception will be held Thursday, August 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Provided photo