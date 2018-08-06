August events at the Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum

August will be a busy month at the Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum. All month, the museum will be featuring a historic lenticular photo of Main Street in Rochester. This object is on loan from the NY Museum of Transportation.

The museum will also be hosting several events:

On August 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., The Genesee Valley Arts Council will be at the museum running an Arts Grants seminar. For more information and to book a place, please call Melissa Moody at 243-6785 by August 5.

The 4th Annual Spencerport Heritage Day will be on Saturday, August 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring jazz music from the Hot Club of Buffalo (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Bearcat and the Birds (2 to 4 p.m). There will also be activities and demonstrations for people including a Spencerport FD Fire Truck (1 to 2 p.m).

The museum along with the Village of Spencerport are hosting the Corning Museum of Glass’ GlassBarge and the 1862 Barge Replica, the Lois McClure on Wednesday, August 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for the GlassBarge are all reserved but shore side viewing is available.

For more information about these events, visit www.spencerportdepot.com/events or call on 352-0942.

Provided information and photos