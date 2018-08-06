Genesee Transportation Council to hold Planning Committee meeting

The Genesee Transportation Council (GTC), the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region, will be holding one of its regularly scheduled Planning Committee meetings on Thursday, August 9, at 10 a.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse, located at 26 Church Street in Lyons.

The Planning Committee provides professional and technical direction to the GTC Board. It is comprised of transportation and planning technical professionals who have been appointed by GTC Board members. Following input from various other committees, the Planning Committee reviews and recommends action on activities and work products that are then considered for final approval by the GTC Board.

Each Planning Committee meeting is open to the public. A public forum is included at the beginning and the end of all meetings to allow for public comment on meeting agenda items before and after recommendation to the GTC Board is made or action is taken.

The United States Department of Transportation requires every metropolitan area with a population over 50,000 to have a designated MPO to qualify for receipt of federal highway and transit funds. GTC is the MPO for the nine-county region, which includes Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. Learn more at www.gtcmpo.org

For those needing special accommodation to participate in this meeting please contact GTC at 585-232-6240 at least 48 hours before the meeting. Persons who are hearing impaired should use the NYS Relay Service at 800-662-1220 or 711.

