Lakeview Community Church prepares for “August Challenge”

Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Road near Edgemere Drive, supports the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf every month. However, August is special in that there is a specific challenge. This year the challenge is to collect 1,800 boxes of mashed potatoes.

Last year, the August Challenge was to collect 1,500 boxes of macaroni and cheese which is a two-month supply. Through the generosity of friends, families, neighbors and co-workers, the total collected was 2,128 boxes.

The year before, the August Challenge was to collect 800 jars of pasta sauce – the total collected was 1,328 jars.

Donations may be dropped off at the church on Sunday mornings. Volunteers will also be at the church on Saturday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accept donations. Any and all contributions are greatly appreciated.

For information, contact Lakeview Community Church at 227-4910.

