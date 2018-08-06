Master Plan Progress at the Seneca Park Zoo

A favorite activity for my family and I is exploring the Seneca Park Zoo, especially in the summer months! In Monroe County, we are lucky to have outstanding quality of life services that we can enjoy with our families and friends. The Seneca Park Zoo is a fun, inviting place to teach our kids about animals, the environment, and the importance of conservation. As some of you may know, the Seneca Park Zoo is undergoing some major renovations that will improve the quality of life for its animals and make the overall zoo experience much more exciting and enjoyable for visitors.

Back in July, the Zoo broke ground on the first phase of the Seneca Park Zoo Master Plan. This first phase is a $60 million expansion that will take about five years to complete. We are already seeing major changes to our zoo, including the opening of the brand new Cold Asia Exhibit. This exhibit is the home to the Zoo’s newest family members: Red Pandas! Our two Red Pandas, Blaze and Starlight, arrived from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. The exhibit is also home to the Zoo’s two existing snow leopards, Kaba and Timila.

The Seneca Park Zoo will soon be home to the Masai giraffe after the completion of a 4.5 acre expansion of the Zoo. Visitors will not only be able to see these giraffes in the Zoo’s brand new “A Step into Africa” Exhibit, but will also be able to feed the giraffes year round! I can’t wait to see the completion of this exhibit at the end of the summer. I know my family and I are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to have such a unique and interactive experience.

If you’re looking for a fun and informative summer activity to share with your children, the Zoo’s gates are open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. I can’t wait to see the Zoo’s master plan progress over the next few years. Phase 1 is supporting nearly 200 construction jobs while also providing a great opportunity to encourage future tourism to Monroe County. As a member of the Legislature, I am proud to continue to approve funding for this project and other quality of life services through our Capital Improvement Program and Capital Budget. For more information, or to plan your next visit to the zoo, visit http://senecaparkzoo.org/.

Mike Zale

Monroe County Legislature District 20