Sweden water study meeting scheduled for August 7

The Town of Sweden will host the presentation of a public water expansion study recently completed by MRB Group on Tuesday, August 7 at 7 p.m. at the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street. Joining MRB in the presentation will be a representative from the Monroe County Water Authority and Jay Grasso, a consultant who completed a median income study of the town earlier in the year.

The goal of the studies is to pursue funding opportunities for the expansion of public water in largely rural areas of the town. Residents who are interested in public water expansion are encouraged to attend the meeting. A video taping of the meeting will be available on the town’s website later in the week.

Provided information