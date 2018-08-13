- CSX railroad abutments to be removedPosted 15 hours ago
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes and programsPosted 15 hours ago
- August events at the Spencerport Depot and Canal MuseumPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Arts Fest 2018Posted 1 week ago
- Long-term ramp closure in place along Route 390Posted 4 weeks ago
“Drums Along the Mohawk” is the setting at the Newman Riga Library
“Drums Along the Mohawk” is the setting for Ron Zorn’s latest display at the Newman Riga Library in Churchville. When the Revolutionary War broke out in 1775, the Tories were forced out of the Mohawk Valley by the Patriots. The Iroquois allied themselves with the Tories and the battle was on. One of the signature battles of the era was at Fort Stanwix in Rome. Mr. Zorn has skillfully depicted that battle, as well as a skirmish at the old Johnson Fort in Schenectady. The display will be up until the end of August. For more information, call the Library at 293-2009.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login