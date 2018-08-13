“Drums Along the Mohawk” is the setting at the Newman Riga Library

“Drums Along the Mohawk” is the setting for Ron Zorn’s latest display at the Newman Riga Library in Churchville. When the Revolutionary War broke out in 1775, the Tories were forced out of the Mohawk Valley by the Patriots. The Iroquois allied themselves with the Tories and the battle was on. One of the signature battles of the era was at Fort Stanwix in Rome. Mr. Zorn has skillfully depicted that battle, as well as a skirmish at the old Johnson Fort in Schenectady. The display will be up until the end of August. For more information, call the Library at 293-2009.

