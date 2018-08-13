Clarkson to celebrate Good Neighbor Days with random acts of kindness

This year during Good Neighbor Days, August 19 through 25, the Town of Clarkson will be encouraging Random Acts of Kindness. All town residents are invited to do acts of kindness for other residents during this week. It can be as easy as helping a neighbor with yard work, stopping by to visit or buying a coffee for the person behind you in line. Visit the Clarkson Town Hall or the Seymour Library to pick up Act of Kindness colored paper strips. As you perform a random act of kindness, record your act on the strip. Return completed strips to the collection box at the Town of Clarkson, Seymour Library or at the Welcome Booth at the Clarkson Good Neighbor Day Event on Friday, August 24, where a Chain of Kindness will be made for all to see. After the event, the Chain of Kindness will be on display at the Clarkson Town Hall.

