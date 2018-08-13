CSX railroad abutments to be removed

As you all may recall the CSX Bridge was removed in 2013, leaving the two concrete bridge abutments. The Village of Spencerport DPW Crew painted the deteriorating abutments, but they have continued to deteriorate.

In 2017, CSX was contacted regarding the condition of the abutments and determined that the removal of the abutments and grading the banks back would be the best solution.

Tentatively work will begin on the abutments the week of August 27. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day and the contractor’s goal is to have the work completed prior to the start of school on September 5.

Thank you in advance for your patience during this project; the result will be a great improvement to the village.

Gary Penders, Mayor

Village of Spencerport