- CSX railroad abutments to be removedPosted 23 mins ago
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes and programsPosted 36 mins ago
- August events at the Spencerport Depot and Canal MuseumPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Arts Fest 2018Posted 1 week ago
- Long-term ramp closure in place along Route 390Posted 4 weeks ago
CSX railroad abutments to be removed
As you all may recall the CSX Bridge was removed in 2013, leaving the two concrete bridge abutments. The Village of Spencerport DPW Crew painted the deteriorating abutments, but they have continued to deteriorate.
In 2017, CSX was contacted regarding the condition of the abutments and determined that the removal of the abutments and grading the banks back would be the best solution.
Tentatively work will begin on the abutments the week of August 27. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day and the contractor’s goal is to have the work completed prior to the start of school on September 5.
Thank you in advance for your patience during this project; the result will be a great improvement to the village.
Gary Penders, Mayor
Village of Spencerport
You must be logged in to post a comment Login