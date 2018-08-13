Seymour Library starts a new project in the Local History Room

The Local History Room in the Seymour Library, 161 East Avenue, Brockport, was built three years ago. It is filled with extensive reference documents and books, newspaper articles and clippings, high school and college yearbooks, and a wide variety of artifacts about the wider Brockport area. Also, greeting the eye of the visitor, some temporary displays announce current activity by local writers, museums, artists, schools, hobbyists, and other community interests. Some empty space in the display cases have prompted planning for how to fill them.

The Seymour Library board of trustees has started a concerted effort to keep the glass display cases filled with interesting exhibits. An ad hoc committee of the board is exploring what local institutions and activity to put on display for two months at a time over a year. The committee chairperson is Taysie Pennington, president of the Seymour Library board, joined by these members: Abby DeVuyst, Seymour Library adult librarian; Carl Gouveia, Seymour Library Director; Doug Hickerson, Town of Sweden resident; and Linda Sanford, Town of Sweden’s representative to the Seymour board.

The kinds of displays that are being considered for 2018-2019 include these categories: School events, hand crafters, civic clubs, Scouts, museums, and others. The current display through the end of September is provided by The Navy Club of Lake Ontario which has its headquarters at 21 Clinton Street in Brockport.

Director Carl Gouveia said about the new display case planning:

“During the planning phase, Dr. Bakshi, who spearheaded the construction of the Local History Room, had envisioned that the room would provide a space where the community could study our area’s history, while interacting with it, and creating new historical documents for the future. The library’s vision for the display cases builds upon Dr. Bakshi’s vision by celebrating our community’s past, our community’s present and our community’s future.”

