Town of Sweden water study and presentation on-line

The Town of Sweden had a packed house for its Water Study Presentation on August 7; more than 150 residents attended. Town Engineer MRB Group presented the draft of the town-wide Comprehensive Water Plan. The draft plan and MRB’s power point presentation are available on-line at www.townofsweden.org and on the Town of Sweden Supervisor Facebook page.

The study shows the estimated cost of bringing public water to every property in the Town of Sweden. Supervisor Kevin Johnson will be meeting with the USDA next week to begin the process of applying for grants and low interest loans to fund water expansion. The town is making use of a Median Household Income survey completed earlier this year and an informal survey of water issues and the desire for public water to develop a plan for expansion.

