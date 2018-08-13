Don't miss
Walker Exempts Club awarded the 2018 Alan Haight Memorial Scholarship Award
By Admin on August 13, 2018
Walker Exempts Club awarded the 2018 Alan Haight Memorial Scholarship Award to Samantha Wilmier. The award was presented to her by Walker Exempt President Ray Northrup. The Alan Haight Memorial Scholarship Award is given every year in memory of Alan Haight who started the Walker Fire Department Exempt Club. He drew up the charter and got the organization going. The award is given out every July at the Exempt’s dinner meeting.
Provided photo
