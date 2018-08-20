Don't miss
Candidates stop in at the Voter Registration Booth at the Farmer’s Market
By Admin on August 20, 2018
Jeremy Cooney, Candidate NY State Senate, 56th, Zee Shepard and Fatimat Reid, Candidates Monroe County Family Court Judges stopped in at the Voter Registration Booth at the Farmer’s Market during the Brockport Arts Festival. The Voter Registration Booth will be open Sundays at the Brockport Farmer’s Market from September 9 through October 7. Those wishing to vote in the November 6 mid-term election need to be registered by October 12. Provided photo
