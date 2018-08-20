Hilton Girl Scouts earn Silver Award

Congratulations to Hilton Girl Scout Troop 60889 for earning their Silver Award. Calleigh Farley, Regan Griffs, Shelby McGranaghan, Meghan Kiser and Madison Klee have all completed the highest award a Cadette Scout can receive. Each scout spent over 50 hours towards identifying, solving and implementing take action projects to better serve the Hilton community.

The scouts started their project by building a new bottle/can recycle bin out of recycled pallets for the Kathleen Anne Tenny Animal Shelter. Next, they helped the Hilton Department of Public Works by painting new and current benches for the town. Lastly, they built two new stanading flower boxes forthe Parma Christian Fellowship Church.

Provided information