Parma gun shop burglarized

During the overnight hours, August 15, 2018 into August 16, Chinappi’s Gun Shop, located at 5016 West Ridge Road, Parma was burglarized. The shop was also burglarized on August 11. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Town of Parma to solve this crime. Investigators are working to confirm the number of handguns and long guns removed during the theft, but believe it is in the range of 35 to 40. This incident was the seventh burglary at this location since 2007. An estimated total of 82 firearms are believed to have been stolen.

MCSO has made several previous attempts with business owner August Chinappi to prevent further burglaries to include site security and physical security improvements through the department’s Crime Prevention Deputies as well as involving the Town of Parma Building Inspector and Fire Marshall. As a result of the continued risk to public safety, the MCSO is working with Chinappi to immediately resolve the situation. All firearms have been removed from the building and will remain with the Sheriff’s Office until both the federal and state regulatory processes are completed.

ATF, the Federal agency primarily responsbile for administering and enforcing the criminal and regulatory provisions of the Federal laws pertaining to destructive devices, explosives and arson urges anyone with information about the burglary or the stolen firearms to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS (888-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its web site at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted by calling 911 and reporting the information to the MCSO.

