Brockport Lions Club holds annual chicken barbecue and presents awards

The Brockport Lions Club held their annual chicken barbecue on August 15 at the Vets Club on West Avenue in Brockport. Lions President Normand Fluet presented the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award to Lion Aimee Gonzalez (left photo). Lion Aimee was instrumental in raising over $2,200 for the clock restoration in the Methodist Church. The accomplishment was even more impressive because she is a new member. Fluet also presented Lion Sarah Favro (right photo) with the Melvin Jones Humanitarian Award from the Lions Club International Foundation. Lion Sarah works at AVBI and has been a liaison between the Brockport Lions and AVBI and has been involved in grant writing for various Lions fundraising efforts.

Provided information and photo