Hilton-Parma Senior Center presents Mystery Tour day trip
The suspense is going to get to you. Hilton-Parma Senior Center is offering a Mystery Tour day trip on Wednesday, September 12, led by Cathy of Travel with Cathy. The New York state destination is a mystery, but trust that it will be a fun day.
This is a Level 1 trip that does not require a lot of walking. Sit down lunch entrée choice taken upon arrival.
The bus will depart from the Hilton-Parma Senior Center, 59 Henry Street, Hilton, at 8 a.m. on September 12 with an approximate return time of 7 p.m. Fee is $75 for Parma residents and $95 for non-residents. Register online by August 29 at www.parmany.org/Recreation. For information, call 585-392-9030.
Provided information
