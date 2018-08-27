Hilton-Parma Senior Center presents Mystery Tour day trip

The suspense is going to get to you. Hilton-Parma Senior Center is offering a Mystery Tour day trip on Wednesday, September 12, led by Cathy of Travel with Cathy. The New York state destination is a mystery, but trust that it will be a fun day.

This is a Level 1 trip that does not require a lot of walking. Sit down lunch entrée choice taken upon arrival.

The bus will depart from the Hilton-Parma Senior Center, 59 Henry Street, Hilton, at 8 a.m. on September 12 with an approximate return time of 7 p.m. Fee is $75 for Parma residents and $95 for non-residents. Register online by August 29 at www.parmany.org/Recreation. For information, call 585-392-9030.

Provided information