“Rally Day” at Spencerport United Church of Christ

Sunday School kick-off

for 2018-2019 Academic Year

The First Congregational Church of Spencerport kicks off its new Sunday School program at Rally Day on Sunday, September 9 at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The theme for Rally Day is “Blessed and Blessing.”

The events of the day include a worship service with special music and Pastor Alan Dailey’s inspirational message, “Unlikely People, Unlikely Places.” Children are invited to join in a Treasure Hunt that day, organized by the new Sunday School Superintendent Jessilou Vaccarelli. After worship, there will be a buffet picnic lunch in the Fellowship Hall. Children ages 5 and up may participate in a traditional pie eating contest. For more information about Rally Day, and to R.S.V.P. for the buffet and children’s activities call 585-352-3448 or email spencerportucc@frontiernet.net.

The First Congregational Church of Spencerport, United Church of Christ, 65 Church Street, Spencerport, provides worship, education and fellowship among children, youth and adults, and promotes the Christian way of life through service and stewardship to the community and the world. Worship services are Sundays at 10 a.m. Sunday School and Nursery Care are provided. Visit spencerportucc.org for information.

Provided information and photo