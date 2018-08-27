Sweden’s tax office relocates down the hall

Brockport School District taxpayers will be the first to pay tax bills at the new tax receiver’s office at the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street. Receiver Kathy Bahr-Seever has moved to office space right across from the assessor’s office. The move makes sense security-wise and convenience-wise as the tax receiver and assessment staff work closely together. Call 637-2145 for questions about taxes. Watch for school tax bills on September 1.

Provided information