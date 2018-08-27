Don't miss
- Brockport public forum on the opiate epidemicPosted 5 hours ago
- Hilton grad named American Miss New YorkPosted 5 hours ago
- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 1 week ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 1 week ago
- CSX railroad abutments to be removedPosted 2 weeks ago
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes and programsPosted 2 weeks ago
- August events at the Spencerport Depot and Canal MuseumPosted 3 weeks ago
- Brockport Arts Fest 2018Posted 3 weeks ago
Sweden’s tax office relocates down the hall
By Admin on August 27, 2018
Brockport School District taxpayers will be the first to pay tax bills at the new tax receiver’s office at the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street. Receiver Kathy Bahr-Seever has moved to office space right across from the assessor’s office. The move makes sense security-wise and convenience-wise as the tax receiver and assessment staff work closely together. Call 637-2145 for questions about taxes. Watch for school tax bills on September 1.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login