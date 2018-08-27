Upcoming programs at Ogden Parks and Recreation

•Pineway Ponds Park 5k and Kids Fun Run – Saturday, September 22 – This certified, 3.1-mile race will lead you through Village and Town streets and along the canal, starting and finishing at Pineway Ponds Park. The flat course is a great opportunity to get your personal best time. For all ages. Race start time is 8:30 a.m. Kids fun run will follow immediately after the race. Cost is $20 preregistration before September 1; $50 after September 1. Registration form is available at www.ogdenny.com or in the Ogden Recreation office. Don’t delay – register and start training today.

•Happy Feet & Youth Soccer – This program teaches the basic skills of soccer through drills and fun games. Children will learn kicking, dribbling, passing, trapping, throw-ins and teamwork in a fun environment. Wear sneakers and shin guards; bring a soccer ball (labeled with your name) to kick around, and a water bottle. Class is held rain or shine. The program is for toddlers 3 to 5 years and youth 6 to 12 years of age. Held on Saturdays, September 15 through October 20 at Pineway Ponds Park. Youth meet from 9 to 10 a.m. and toddlers from 10:15 to 11 a.m. The cost for youth $35R/$40NR and toddlers is $30R/$35NR.

•Start Smart Sport Development – Work one-on-one with a parent to learn and practice the introductory sports skills of throwing, catching, kicking and batting. The focus of this program is preparation for later involvement in sports. Only one child per adult. All equipment will be provided. The program is for 3 to 5 years of age. Held on Thursdays, September 13 through October 11, from 6:15 to 7 p.m. at the Ogden Community Center. Cost is $25R/$30NR.

•Racquet Sports – Come try many different racquet sports in one program. Racquet sports that will be covered include: Tennis, Pickleball, Table Tennis and Badminton. Each week we will learn the basics of each sport and then play some fun games. All equipment will be provided. Wear sneakers and bring a water bottle. The program is for 6 to 12 years of age. Held Thursdays, September 13 through October 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Ogden Community Center. Cost is $30R/$35NR.

•Jump, Crawl, Wiggle and Giggle – Join us in the gym for jumping, crawling, wiggling, and giggling. Play fun and easy games, crawl on mats, balance on the balance beam, shake the parachutes, and much more. All equipment is provided. Only one child per adult. The program is for 2 to 5 years of age. Held Fridays, September 21 through October 19, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Ogden Community Center. Cost is $20R/$25NR.

•Butterfly Kids Yoga – An active yoga class for children 3 to 5 years of age with age-appropriate yoga poses, fun music, yoga games and more. Develops strength, balance, coordination and flexibility and focus on breathing techniques and peaceful moments to relax. Bring water to class. Extra mats are available to borrow if your child does not have their own. Held on Tuesdays, September 11 through October 16, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Ogden Community Center. Cost is $66R/$71NR.

Preregistration is required for all programs. Call 617-6174 with any questions or check out the activities guide at www.ogdenny.com for even more programs for all interests and ages.

