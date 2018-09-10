A successful August Challenge at Lakeview Community Church

Every August, Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Road, Greece, has an August Challenge where one type of food item is collected for the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf. This year it was boxes of mashed potatoes.

The church collected 1,249 boxes of mashed potatoes weighing a total of 1,280 pounds. Volunteers at the GEFS were happy to receive delivery of the two van loads of potatoes on August 29.

Thanks to all those who contributed to the effort, including: members of Lake-view Community Church; parents of Sacred Dance Camp; St. Lawrence Church; Goldwell; Union Scrap Processing Inc.; ROMEO’s (Retired Old Men Eating Out); friends and neigbors of the church; and the hikers and birders who enjoy the trail behind the church.

Provided information and photo