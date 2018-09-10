Fourth annual Hilton Crimson Classic Festival of Bands

The Fourth Annual Crimson Classic Festival of Bands featuring nine of New York’s finest high school marching ensembles will take place on Saturday, September 15 at 6 p.m. at Le Beau Field, Hilton High School, 400 East Avenue, Hilton. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

The show will feature performances by the Corning-Painted Post Competition Band, East Irondequoit Lancers Marching Band, Greece Marching Band, Hilton Crimson Cadets Marching Band, Lancaster Marching Band, Le Roy Marching Knights, Medina Mustang Marching Band, Victor Marching Blue Devils and Webster Marching Band.

Tickets are $7 in advance and are available at the Hilton High School main office or $9 the day of the show at the gate.

Please note that the show ends between 10 and 10:30 p.m., but that stadium lights will remain on while the Hilton band, staff and parents complete the cleanup process. Thank you for your understanding.

