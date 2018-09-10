Don't miss
- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 17 hours ago
- Brockport’s criminal justice program named best in New York StatePosted 17 hours ago
- Nominations sought for Hilton Sports Hall of FamePosted 17 hours ago
- Peddlers Market at Morgan-Manning House September 8Posted 1 week ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 1 week ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport public forum on the opiate epidemicPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton grad named American Miss New YorkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 3 weeks ago
Greece Chamber hosts Congressional Candidates Forum
By Admin on September 10, 2018
The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce will be holding a special Congressional Candidates Reception and Forum on Wednesday, September 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Ridgemont Country Club, 3717 West Ridge Road, Greece. The community will have a chance to meet and network informally with the candidates for New York’s 25th Congressional District, Dr. James Maxwell and Hon. Joseph Morelle. Both candidates will also give formal remarks. The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at greecechamber.org.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login