Greece Chamber hosts Congressional Candidates Forum

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce will be holding a special Congressional Candidates Reception and Forum on Wednesday, September 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Ridgemont Country Club, 3717 West Ridge Road, Greece. The community will have a chance to meet and network informally with the candidates for New York’s 25th Congressional District, Dr. James Maxwell and Hon. Joseph Morelle. Both candidates will also give formal remarks. The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at greecechamber.org.

