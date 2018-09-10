Monroe County’s “Make Monroe Home” Program

At the June meeting of the Legislature, I was proud to vote in favor of a partnership between Monroe County, BOCES 1 and BOCES 2 and the Greater Rochester Housing Partnership that established the “Make Monroe Home Program.” As a teacher and a father, I am thrilled that Monroe County has a unique program that will help young people discover career opportunities and will build stronger families by providing a unique home ownership opportunity.

On August 30, Dinolfo announced that the first house to be renovated under the “Make Monroe Home” Program was selected. The house, located at 4611 Mt. Read Boulevard in the Town of Greece, has been vacant for two years, has been foreclosed upon by Monroe County, and has not attracted any private buyers at foreclosure auctions. Through “Make Monroe Home,” Monroe County and its partners will renovate this “zombie home” while providing educational opportunities for young people. As part of the program, Monroe County’s partnership with BOCES 1 and BOCES 2 will provide high school students with an opportunity to work beside local contractors and learn skilled trades. By providing students with a hands-on experience, this program will give them the skills they need to join the workforce and support their families. As a high school teacher, it is exciting to see that we are expanding opportunities for high school students to learn about career opportunities while at the same time helping local families achieve the dream of homeownership.

Monroe County has also partnered with the Greater Rochester Housing Partnership (GRHP) for the “Make Monroe Home” program. GRHP will provide construction oversight, environmental remediation, contractor selection, and structural and aesthetic renovations to this property. GRHP will also market and sell this home to first-time home buyers or veterans of the U.S. military who have secured affordable financing and have completed buyer education.

The first property has been funded by grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation. This program is a major step forward in the fight against “zombie properties” and improving Monroe County neighborhoods. At the same time, it is providing young people with job training opportunities that will prepare them for a lifetime of success. The selection process for the second property is already underway and I am looking forward to seeing this project expand and help families find affordable and safe homes. For more information on this program, visit https://www.monroe-county.gov/makemonroehome.

Mike Zale

Monroe County Legislature

District 20