Ogden Farmers’ Library will display September 11 memorabilia

During the month of September, Teresa Werth’s collection of September 11 memorabilia will be on display at the Ogden Farmers’ Library, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport. The display includes the Flag Of Honor including the names of everyone killed, the 9/11 Commission Report, newspapers from the days following the attack, souvenir items including tributes to firefighters, police and other first responders, leaves from the Callary pear “Survivor Tree” and a book telling its story, and a tribute poem Werth wrote about United Flight 93 that is part of their Memorial Archives.

Provided photos