- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 17 hours ago
- Brockport’s criminal justice program named best in New York StatePosted 17 hours ago
- Nominations sought for Hilton Sports Hall of FamePosted 17 hours ago
- Peddlers Market at Morgan-Manning House September 8Posted 1 week ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 1 week ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport public forum on the opiate epidemicPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton grad named American Miss New YorkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 3 weeks ago
Ogden Farmers’ Library will display September 11 memorabilia
During the month of September, Teresa Werth’s collection of September 11 memorabilia will be on display at the Ogden Farmers’ Library, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport. The display includes the Flag Of Honor including the names of everyone killed, the 9/11 Commission Report, newspapers from the days following the attack, souvenir items including tributes to firefighters, police and other first responders, leaves from the Callary pear “Survivor Tree” and a book telling its story, and a tribute poem Werth wrote about United Flight 93 that is part of their Memorial Archives.
Provided photos
You must be logged in to post a comment Login