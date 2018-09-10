Home   >   News   >   Ogden Town Board recognizes Spencerport Federal Credit Union

Ogden Town Board recognizes Spencerport Federal Credit Union

By on September 10, 2018
SFCU

At the June meeting of the Ogden Town Board, Legislator Mike Zale recognized Spencerport Federal Credit Union for their contributions to the Spencerport community. Spencerport FCU contributes to Foodlink, Cartons for Christmas, the Spencerport Central School District, the United Way, and numerous other charitable organizations.

Provided photo

SFCU

You must be logged in to post a comment Login