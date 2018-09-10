Don't miss
- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 17 hours ago
- Brockport’s criminal justice program named best in New York StatePosted 17 hours ago
- Nominations sought for Hilton Sports Hall of FamePosted 17 hours ago
- Peddlers Market at Morgan-Manning House September 8Posted 1 week ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 1 week ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport public forum on the opiate epidemicPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton grad named American Miss New YorkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 3 weeks ago
Ogden Town Board recognizes Spencerport Federal Credit Union
By Admin on September 10, 2018
At the June meeting of the Ogden Town Board, Legislator Mike Zale recognized Spencerport Federal Credit Union for their contributions to the Spencerport community. Spencerport FCU contributes to Foodlink, Cartons for Christmas, the Spencerport Central School District, the United Way, and numerous other charitable organizations.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login