- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 17 hours ago
- Brockport’s criminal justice program named best in New York StatePosted 17 hours ago
- Nominations sought for Hilton Sports Hall of FamePosted 17 hours ago
- Peddlers Market at Morgan-Manning House September 8Posted 1 week ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 1 week ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport public forum on the opiate epidemicPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton grad named American Miss New YorkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 3 weeks ago
Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteries
The Town of Sweden’s Lakeview Cemetery is a place of scenic beauty at the top of the Niagara Escarpment. The town also operates the historic High Street Cemetery in the Village of Brockport. Windstorms have felled many mature trees at the two cemeteries. Age and disease have also taken a toll. The town is replacing trees as the cemetery budget allows. Anyone who would like to contribute to this effort may sponsor a tree as a memorial to a loved one or just to help keep the cemeteries naturally beautiful. Monetary donations are used exclusively to purchase appropriate varieties of trees. For more information about this program, call the cemetery office at 637-3369.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login