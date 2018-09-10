Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteries

The Town of Sweden’s Lakeview Cemetery is a place of scenic beauty at the top of the Niagara Escarpment. The town also operates the historic High Street Cemetery in the Village of Brockport. Windstorms have felled many mature trees at the two cemeteries. Age and disease have also taken a toll. The town is replacing trees as the cemetery budget allows. Anyone who would like to contribute to this effort may sponsor a tree as a memorial to a loved one or just to help keep the cemeteries naturally beautiful. Monetary donations are used exclusively to purchase appropriate varieties of trees. For more information about this program, call the cemetery office at 637-3369.

