The church with the crooked cross
St. Christopher’s Catholic Church located at 3350 South Union Street in North Chili has been known for the last fifty years for the crooked cross that sits atop its roof. Pastor Robert Gaudio explains that the sculpture represents the hand of Christ holding up all who gather there to worship as they journey through the highs and lows of life. Over the years, Father Bob adds, it has come to mean Christ’s hand reaching out in hospitality to all in the community inviting them to come inside and worship.
The church will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary on Sunday, September 23. There will be a 10 a.m. Mass celebrated by Bishop Salvatore Matano. Following the Mass, there will be a dinner. All are welcome.
Provided information
