Brookdale hosts Memory Walk

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Brockport hosted its Third Annual Memory Walk on September 9. They have been holding this walk to kick off Assisted Living Week each year. Residents and staff of both Brookdale’s Assisted Living and Memory Care participated in the walk in support and tribute to those dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia, and in memory of residents who have been lost to those diseases. There was an amazing turn out this year as residents, their families, staff and the local community joined together to show their support. Volunteers from The College at Brockport’s Women Rugby team helped with a basket raffle. The event raised just shy of $1,000. All fundraising dollars will go to the Alzheimer’s Association when Brookdale staff joins other supporters in the Batavia Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 22.

Provided photos