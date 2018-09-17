Home   >   News   >   GrandeVille Senior Living resident celebrates 100th birthday

GrandeVille Senior Living resident celebrates 100th birthday

By on September 17, 2018

 

GrandeVille - Sciortino & daughterGrandeVille Senior Living Community celebrated the 100th birthday of their resident Sarah Sciortino on Tuesday, September 11. She was excited to celebrate with her family and friends. Sciortino is shown here with her daughter, Marion Arlauckas.

Provided photo

