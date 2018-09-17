Hamlin deaths being investigated as double homicide

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating two deaths that occurred at 87 King Street, Hamlin between September 9 and September 10 as a double homicide. Two bodies were found late Monday morning in a car that had been destroyed by fire. Both victims received gunshot wounds, but a specific cause of death has yet to be released in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

The victims, 20-year-old Alexander Burrow of Clarkson and 18-year-old Bruce Kane of Sweden, were both graduates of Brockport Central School District. Kane graduated in June and Burrow in 2016. Both had been members of the swim team.

The charred vehicle discovered at the scene was a red Ford Focus four-door sedan that was registered to the Kane family. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen that vehicle, or witnessed anything in the vicinity of Lake Road and King Street, Hamlin between 11 p.m. on September 9 and 1:30 a.m. on September 10 to call the MCSO Tip Line at 585-753-4175 or 911 with information that could aid the investigation.

Specifically, investigators would like to talk to the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck who made a U-turn on Lake Road in Hamlin. The truck was last seen on Lake Road near Crosby’s convenience store between the hours defined above. MCSO does not believe this vehicle is involved in the crime; rather the driver may have seen or heard something that may be pertinent and critical to the investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Victim Assistance unit is working with the families of the deceased. “Along with the community, we are troubled by this horrific crime,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter. “As from the onset of the investigation, we will continue to put forth every resource necessary to help solve this case in an effort to bring those responsible to justice.”