Local libraries benefit from annual Gates Chili Chamber golf tournament

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce held its annual Golf Tournament on Monday, July 30, at the Brook-Lea Country Club and over 130 golfers played the links.

For the fifth year, the proceeds from the annual Golf Tournament go to the Friends of the Gates Public Library and the Friends of the Chili Public Library. Over $8,000 will be donated to each library this year at a check presentation ceremony to be held later in the year. This amount is substantially higher than last year’s donation.

The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is already planning next year’s Golf Tournament for Monday, July 29, 2019, at Brook-Lea Country Club, with proceeds again benefitting the Friends of the Gates Public Library and the Friends of the Chili Public Library.

For more information about the Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce visit www.gcchamber.com.

Provided information and photo