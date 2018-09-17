- Hamlin deaths being investigated as double homicidePosted 4 hours ago
- Spots still available for annual Patriot TripPosted 4 hours ago
- Hawley announces federal funding to fight opioid crisisPosted 4 hours ago
- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport’s criminal justice program named best in New York StatePosted 1 week ago
- Nominations sought for Hilton Sports Hall of FamePosted 1 week ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 2 weeks ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 4 weeks ago
Local libraries benefit from annual Gates Chili Chamber golf tournament
The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce held its annual Golf Tournament on Monday, July 30, at the Brook-Lea Country Club and over 130 golfers played the links.
For the fifth year, the proceeds from the annual Golf Tournament go to the Friends of the Gates Public Library and the Friends of the Chili Public Library. Over $8,000 will be donated to each library this year at a check presentation ceremony to be held later in the year. This amount is substantially higher than last year’s donation.
The Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce is already planning next year’s Golf Tournament for Monday, July 29, 2019, at Brook-Lea Country Club, with proceeds again benefitting the Friends of the Gates Public Library and the Friends of the Chili Public Library.
For more information about the Gates Chili Chamber of Commerce visit www.gcchamber.com.
Provided information and photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login