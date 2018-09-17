Ogden Police creating database of surveillance cameras

The Ogden Police Department is asking for the community’s help to map potential sources for video-based evidence in the Town of Ogden and Village of Spencerport. They are not asking to “link in” to any video feeds; they are only seeking to form a database of potential video evidence sources in case there is an incident in the area.

Any home or business owner who maintains exterior video surveillance in the Town or Village, and is willing to share footage in the event of an incident, is being asked to fill out a form which can be found online at https://goo.gl/forms/dEz6Usn0bqqxv3e92.

Those who opt-in will have their information added to the department’s map of the area. In the event of an incident, the police department will make contact and ask for access to any video that is available. Having this database will allow the department to investigate incidents based on a proactive and predictive analysis.

Contact the Ogden Police Department with any questions or concerns.

Provided information