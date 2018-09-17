Spots still available for annual Patriot Trip

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced there are still a few spots remaining for this year’s Patriot Trip to Washington D.C. from September 20 through 23.

Veterans who have attended a previous year’s trip or live outside the 139th Assembly District are now welcome to sign up.

Hawley is a longtime supporter of veterans and has served on the Assembly Veterans’ Affairs Committee since 2006. “Every year I look forward to the Patriot Trip,” said Hawley. “I find it to be a great way to thank our veterans for their service and for them to connect with each other. It is wonderful to bring together such an amazing group of people to experience Washington D.C. From my own personal experience in the military, that of my father, and the veterans I have met in the past, it has given me an incredible understanding of all that veterans sacrifice for our country.”

Anyone wanting more information about this year’s Patriot Trip XI should call 589-5780 or email carneyj@nyassembly.gov. To view photos from previous years, visit http://vetsdctrip2008.shutterfly.com/.