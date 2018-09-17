Sweden sets fall brush pick-up week

Sweden will conduct its annual fall brush pick-up Monday, October 29 through Friday, November 2. All brush must be placed at the roadside by 7 a.m. on October 29 and no sooner than October 26. Brush must be no longer than six feet and placed parallel to the road. This is a brush only pick-up. Residents should use caution when placing brush near storm drains.

Residents may also drop brush off at the highway garage during normal business hours. In addition, a highway truck can be made available for large volumes of brush throughout the year. The truck is parked overnight at the residence and homeowners are responsible for loading the brush. For more information, call the Sweden Highway Department at 637-3369.

