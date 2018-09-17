September 11 is a day we will never forget. For most of us we remember exactly where we were when our country was attacked by forces of evil. As we reflect on the impact this event has had on our country and our lives, we realized, on that day, that we were bound together as one America.

We need to stay true to that spirit.

In our community we see the commitment and faithfulness of our first responders. Every day these men and women put themselves in harms way to ensure our safety and well being. With deep respect and appreciation, we are grateful to our first responders for their selfless acts of service.

Jerry Underwood

Town of Clarkson Supervisor