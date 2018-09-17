- Hamlin deaths being investigated as double homicidePosted 4 hours ago
- Spots still available for annual Patriot TripPosted 4 hours ago
- Hawley announces federal funding to fight opioid crisisPosted 4 hours ago
- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport’s criminal justice program named best in New York StatePosted 1 week ago
- Nominations sought for Hilton Sports Hall of FamePosted 1 week ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 2 weeks ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 4 weeks ago
We will never forget
September 11 is a day we will never forget. For most of us we remember exactly where we were when our country was attacked by forces of evil. As we reflect on the impact this event has had on our country and our lives, we realized, on that day, that we were bound together as one America.
We need to stay true to that spirit.
In our community we see the commitment and faithfulness of our first responders. Every day these men and women put themselves in harms way to ensure our safety and well being. With deep respect and appreciation, we are grateful to our first responders for their selfless acts of service.
Jerry Underwood
Town of Clarkson Supervisor
You must be logged in to post a comment Login