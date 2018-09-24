BISCO presents check from share of earnings at Brockport Arts Festival booth sales

BISCO Food Booths Coordinator Bob Reusch (right) presents a check to Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club, for the Club’s share of earnings from food booth sales at the Brockport Arts Festival. During the Arts Festival, three local service clubs (Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis) each operate food booths for BISCO. Each year Reusch selects the menu, purchases the food, and keeps each booth supplied with product throughout the festival. The three clubs share the profits equally. The Brockport Kiwanis Club would like to thank Reusch and BISCO President Art Appleby for another successful year.

Provided photo