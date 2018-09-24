- Memorial Ride and Drive set for September 29Posted 14 hours ago
- 2018 Hilton Apple FestPosted 1 day ago
- Hamlin deaths being investigated as double homicidePosted 1 week ago
- Spots still available for annual Patriot TripPosted 1 week ago
- Hawley announces federal funding to fight opioid crisisPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport’s criminal justice program named best in New York StatePosted 2 weeks ago
- Nominations sought for Hilton Sports Hall of FamePosted 2 weeks ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 3 weeks ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 3 weeks ago
BISCO presents check from share of earnings at Brockport Arts Festival booth sales
BISCO Food Booths Coordinator Bob Reusch (right) presents a check to Carl Gouveia, President of the Brockport Kiwanis Club, for the Club’s share of earnings from food booth sales at the Brockport Arts Festival. During the Arts Festival, three local service clubs (Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis) each operate food booths for BISCO. Each year Reusch selects the menu, purchases the food, and keeps each booth supplied with product throughout the festival. The three clubs share the profits equally. The Brockport Kiwanis Club would like to thank Reusch and BISCO President Art Appleby for another successful year.
Provided photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login