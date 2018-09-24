Brockport artist collaborates on new book

Local Artist Katherine Weston and Writer Karen Faris will release their collaborative book, Before There Was Yonder, on Sunday, September 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at A Different Path Gallery, 27 Market Street in Brockport.

Meet the Author and Illustrator and get your signed copies of the book and coloring book. Light refreshments will be served.

A book geared for middle school readers and beyond, Before There Was Yonder is a tale of a world in crisis and of a gentle bunny who takes it upon himself to venture far from the cozy world of Wonderland to learn more about what can be done to help heal the planet. The story illustrates the many ways in which we are all connected and that we are all in this together.

Written in kind, compassionate language and with humor, each creature that The Grand Bunny meets is designed to, not only inform The Grand Bunny, but allows a child/teacher/educator to research and provide additional educational opportunities.

Katherine Weston’s elegant illustrations carry with them the story’s spirit of environmentalism, kindness, compassion and caring. There is a companion coloring book as well.

The story was originally inspired by the artwork of Katherine Weston’s sculptures. Karen Faris developed a story to go with the installation of the sculptures at Brockport’s A Different Path Gallery. The overwhelming response led Karen and Katherine to collaborate on this book.

Karen Faris is a writer, poet, performer and visual artist who resides in Rochester. Katherine Weston is an artist and manager of A Different Path Gallery. She resides in Brockport.

Provided information and photos