Hilton-Parma Senior Center October day trip

Cortland Country Music Park is the destination of the next Hilton-Parma Senior Center day trip on Thursday, October 11. Enjoy a fall foliage ride with a comfort stop en route each way (purchases not included in cost of trip).

Upon arrival, take a walk through the Local Hall of Fame, full of memorabilia from New York State performers. In addition, there will be memorabilia of Nashville performers such as Kenny Rogers, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, Mel Tillis and many, many more. Or, put on your dancing shoes and enjoy one hour of open dance time. A chicken and biscuits lunch will be served at the Cortland Country Music Park. It’s then show time with the Nelson Brothers “Classic Country Music Memories.” Hear favorites from Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Jim Reeves, Waylon Jennings, Don Williams, Hank Williams and more. There may even be an auctioneer somewhere in there. Sorry, but no dancing during the 2.5 hour show which includes a short intermission.

The bus departs at 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 11 with an approximate return time of 8 p.m. Walking level is rated at one to two on a scale of three. Cost is $65 for Parma Residents and $80 for non-residents. Register online at www.parmany.org/Recreation before the deadline of Wednesday, September 26.

Call Hilton-Parma Recreation & Senior Center at 392-9030 for information.

