Meeting room dedicated in memory of Carolyn Hungerford

On September 16, the Walker Fire Department and the Hamlin, Morton, Walker fire District dedicated the meeting room in the Walker Fire Hall to their fallen firefighter, Carolyn Hungerford. It would have been her 75th Birthday, and was a perfect day to honor her. A plaque was presented to her husband, Charles Hungerford and her children, Tim Hungerford and Michelle Johnson, by the President of the Walker Fire Department, Chris Flugel. The plaque reads as follows: Carolyn was a loyal, dedicated member of the Walker Fire Department in many capacities for over 50 years. She was Badge 28 as the First Female EMT for the Walker Fire Department for 10 years where she held the office of Secretary for several of them. As a Ladies Auxiliary Member she held every office position. She volunteered for all of the fundraisers that the Fire Department held as a Co- Chair person or as a helper in organizing them. Her most famous position she was known for was the “money lady” for the carnival clam booth. She worked tirelessly for the betterment of the Walker Fire Department and took pride in all that she did while representing them. She was a member, a wife, a mother, grandmother and a dear friend to all who knew her. She will forever be remembered and loved by all.

Several dignitaries spoke at the ceremony offering personal anecdotes. Town Supervisor Eric Peters remembered how Carolyn’s smile lit up a room when she walked in. Senator Joe Robach said he enjoyed working with her as she not only was a huge part of the fire service, but also played an important part in bringing the library to the Town of Hamlin. Flugel indicated that Carolyn was a special person who helped him personally with all the knowledge that she brought to the table.

Carolyn’s family and friends came from all over to attend the special ceremony. As Chief Greg Speer said, Carolyn will be missed and will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Provided information and photos